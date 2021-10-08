Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delta Meghwal Case: Rajasthan Court Convicts All Accused; Victim’s Father Says 'Justice Delivered'

Five years ago a teenager Delta Meghwal was found dead at her college in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, following which her parents had alleged that she was raped by her teacher.

Delta Meghwal Case: Rajasthan Court Convicts All Accused; Victim’s Father Says 'Justice Delivered'
The Court convicts all accused in Delta Meghwal case.(Representational image)

Trending

Delta Meghwal Case: Rajasthan Court Convicts All Accused; Victim’s Father Says 'Justice Delivered'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T20:21:19+05:30
Tabeenah Anjum

Tabeenah Anjum

More stories from Tabeenah Anjum
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 8:21 pm

A special Rajasthan Court on Friday convicted all three accused in the teenager's rape and death case.

All the three accused In Delta Meghwal case have been held guilty under the various sections of the Indian Penal code, including 305 (Abetment of suicide of child or insane person), various sections of SC & ST Act and under POCSO Act.

Five years ago, on March 29,  17-year-old Dalit girl Delta Meghwal, was found dead at her college in Nokha, Bikaner district in the state of Rajasthan.

Her body was found in a water tank of the Jain Adarsh Teacher Training Institute for girls where she was a student. A First Information Report (FIR) lodged by her parents stated that she told them on 28 March that she had been raped by a teacher who had then allegedly killed her.

Also read: Rajasthan Govt Renames Village In Barmer After Dalit Rape Victim Delta Meghwal; Family Calls It 'Tokenism'

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

A special court in Bikaner convicted the three accused including Vijendra Singh (trainer), Pragya Shukla (warden), Priya Prateek Shukla (principal).

"All three accused have been convicted. The court will pronounce the sentencing on Monday. It was long-awaited justice and took more than five years to reach this stage", the victim's lawyer Bajrang Chippa told Outlook.

"One of the convicts Vijendra was already in judicial custody. Whereas the two other accused were Pragya and Priya were out on the bail", added Chippa.

The assault and killing had resulted in widespread outrage and criticism for the then BJP government in the state. The then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had visited the victim's house in Barmer.

Hailing the court's order, victim's father Mahendra Meghwal, a government teacher told Outlook: "The justice was long due finally its delivered. Every day I would take a pledge that I will not die until my daughter's culprits are behind the bars. I hope court on Monday delivers harsh punishment to the culprits".

Earlier this year in April 2021, the Rajasthan government has named a revenue village 'Delta Nagar' after the victim's name. It was earlier a part of 'Trimohi', a non-descript hamlet situated close to the India-Pakistan border in Barmer, around 700 km from Jaipur.

The notification for the creation of the new revenue villages was issued by the Rajasthan Revenue Department. This new revenue village 'Delta Nagar' was formed from an existing revenue village Trimohi, which has a population of 200 voters in 94 households, mostly scheduled caste (SC).

The victim's father had shown disagreement over the name change and accused the government of not helping the family attain justice. "If the government really wanted to do something, they should have introduced a scholarship after her name for ST/ SC girl students or a girl's school in the village, that would have made some difference", the victim's father Mahendra Meghwal had told Outlook in April 2021.

After the teeanger's death, her father had stopped his younger daughter from going to school. However, his two sons are studying are pursuing MBBS in Maharashtra.

Tags

Tabeenah Anjum Rahul Gandhi Jaipur Rajasthan POSCO Rajasthan Rape Teachers Justice Dalits FIR Congress BJP National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Narendra Modi Will Be Elected PM Again In 2024 Elections: Amit Shah

Narendra Modi Will Be Elected PM Again In 2024 Elections: Amit Shah

In Cornering Congress Over ‘Dynastic Politics’, BJP Wrecking Its Ship In Himachal By-Polls

Facing Flak For His ‘Tit-For-Tat’ Remark Against Protesting Farmers, Haryana CM Apologises

Civilian Attacks Aimed At Creating Communal Wedge, Minority Communities Should Not Allow 90’s Repetition: Omar Abdullah

Lakhimpur Kheri: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Claims His Son’s ‘Innocence’; Says Will Appear Before UP Police Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Police Seeks Custody Of Rape Accused IAF Officer

Recalling JP: Freedom Fighter Who Dented Indira Gandhi, Made BJP And Non-Congress Socialism Mainstream

Punjab CM Urges Centre To Ensure Safety Of J&K People After Recent Civilian Killing Spree

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from India

Singaporean Sikh Couple To Release Online Docuseries On Guru Nanak

Singaporean Sikh Couple To Release Online Docuseries On Guru Nanak

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Convicted In Followers' Murder Case

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Convicted In Followers' Murder Case

Lakhimpur Kheri: 'No Quick-Fix' Solution To Party's Problems, Prashant Kishor Tells Congress

Lakhimpur Kheri: 'No Quick-Fix' Solution To Party's Problems, Prashant Kishor Tells Congress

PDP Demands Resignation Of J&K LG; Says Situation ‘Alarming’ After Civilian Killing Spree In Kashmir

PDP Demands Resignation Of J&K LG; Says Situation ‘Alarming’ After Civilian Killing Spree In Kashmir

Read More from Outlook

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

K Subramanian’s Last Interview As CEA

Suchetana Ray / Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, KV Subramanian resigned from his position on Friday. He said, he would be returning to academia.

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Rejects Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Mumbai Court rejects bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha holding that the applications are not maintainable, in connection with the drugs case.

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

MI Lose IPL Playoff Fight To KKR, But Hammer SRH For Consolation Win

PTI / After amassing 235/9, MI needed to limit SRH to 65 or less to qualify for the playoffs ahead of KKR but expectedly that did not happen.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement