Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Says Ban To Continue

Delhi air pollution forced the Delhi government to ban entry of trucks, construction as well as demolition activities in the national capital, while environment Gopal Rai said the government will review the ban on December 16.

Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Says Ban To Continue
The ban on construction and other activities to continue in Delhi.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Says Ban To Continue
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T16:05:12+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 4:05 pm

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the ban on the entry of trucks, barring CNG, e-trucks and those engaged in essential services, will continue till further orders in view of a forecast about further deterioration of air quality in the national capital.

Rai also said the government will review the ban on construction and demolition activities on December 16.

The minister said the education department has sent a proposal to the environment department, seeking immediate reopening of schools and coaching centers for students in Class 6 and above, and in colleges.

For children of Class 5 and below, the education department has suggested reopening schools from December 20, he said.

The proposal will be sent to the Commission for Air Quality Management, which has been mandated by the Supreme Court to take a call on the reopening of schools and colleges, Rai said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The minister said Delhi's air quality index remained between 250 and 325 from December 1 to December 12. But experts have forecast a slight deterioration of air quality in the next three days, he said.

Tags

PTI Gopal Rai New Delhi Delhi Delhi Pollution Delhi Air Quality National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘Recording Wife’s Telephonic Conversation Without Her Knowledge Is Privacy Infringement’

‘Recording Wife’s Telephonic Conversation Without Her Knowledge Is Privacy Infringement’

Nagaland Incident: ‘Time For Centre And States To Review AFSPA In Northeast’, Says Irom Sharmila

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor | A Look At Varanasi’s Transformation Under PM Modi

Varanasi: PM Modi Takes Photos With 'Karamyogis', Wears Turban From Seers | Watch

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor In Varanasi

Goa: NCP’s Churchill Alemao Announces Merger With TMC

CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: People In Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Appeal For Memorial

20th Anniversary Of Parliament Attacks: Members Of Both Houses Pay Tribute To Security Personnel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt Over Condition Of Gaushalas In Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt Over Condition Of Gaushalas In Uttar Pradesh

Explainer I Twenty Years Of Terror Attack On Indian Parliament

Explainer I Twenty Years Of Terror Attack On Indian Parliament

Miss Universe 2021: Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu Who Brought Home The Crown After 21 Years

Miss Universe 2021: Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu Who Brought Home The Crown After 21 Years

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement