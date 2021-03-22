Delhi: 22-Year-Old Man Kills Friend After Latter Demanded Sexual Favours

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man killed his friend in the national capital after the latter allegedly demanded sexual favours from him, officials said on Monday. The crime occurred at east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, police said adding that the accused has been identified as one Monu.

What’s more shocking is that after smashing his friend’s head with a heavy stone, Monu headed to a police station to report the matter, police said.

The victim has been identified as one Bharat (32), a resident of Trilokpuri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Deepak Yadav said.

After killing Bharat, the accused started heading towards a police station to report the matter but was intercepted by the police's emergency response vehicle (ERV) team, the DCP said.

When the team questioned the accused about the blood stains on his clothes, Monu told them that he had killed his friend because he asked for sexual favours, Yadav said. The team reached the spot and recovered the body, he added.

The police said the accused and Bharat met through Facebook and knew each other for the last three years. Both of them were drunk during the time of the incident, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered at Mayur Vihar police station and the accused has been arrested, police added.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine