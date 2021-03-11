March 11, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Days After Joining BJP, Mithun Chakraborty Gets Y+ Security From Home Ministry

Days After Joining BJP, Mithun Chakraborty Gets Y+ Security From Home Ministry

The 70-year-old actor had joined the BJP on Sunday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Days After Joining BJP, Mithun Chakraborty Gets Y+ Security From Home Ministry
PTI
Days After Joining BJP, Mithun Chakraborty Gets Y+ Security From Home Ministry
outlookindia.com
2021-03-11T09:19:36+05:30
Also read

Just 4 days after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday provided Y-plus security cover to veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty. As per updates, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide security cover to Mithun Chakraborty.

The 70-year-old actor had joined the BJP on Sunday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

"Chakraborty has been given a 'Y+' cover and armed CISF commandos will accompany him during poll campaign in West Bengal," a senior officer said.

Election to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

A threat perception report prepared by central security agencies recently recommended to the home ministry for a security cover to the national award-winning actor.

BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey will also be accorded with a similar cover that involves about 4-5 armed commandos protecting the person.

With these new inductions, the CISF now protects a total of 104 VIPs, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Shocking! 67-Year-Old Man Held For Unnatural Sex With Stray Dog

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mithun Chakraborty Mamata Banerjee Kolkata Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos