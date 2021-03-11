Days After Joining BJP, Mithun Chakraborty Gets Y+ Security From Home Ministry

Also read
Just 4 days after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday provided Y-plus security cover to veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty. As per updates, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide security cover to Mithun Chakraborty.
The 70-year-old actor had joined the BJP on Sunday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.
"Chakraborty has been given a 'Y+' cover and armed CISF commandos will accompany him during poll campaign in West Bengal," a senior officer said.
Election to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.
A threat perception report prepared by central security agencies recently recommended to the home ministry for a security cover to the national award-winning actor.
BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey will also be accorded with a similar cover that involves about 4-5 armed commandos protecting the person.
With these new inductions, the CISF now protects a total of 104 VIPs, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
With PTI inputs
