Covid New Symptoms: Second Wave Brings 3 New Signs That Must Not Be Ignored

India came close to 100,000 Covid-19 cases a day in September 2020 and then magically, the cases started to dip – By January, we were seeing fewer than 10,000 new cases a day. In February, the numbers starting heading up again, and we have now breached 100,000 new cases per day, the second country in the world to do so.

As of Tuesday, India detected 115,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest daily increase so far. Nearly 55,000 cases were reported in Maharashtra, while Chhattisgarh scaled a new peak of 9,921 cases. Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi reported more than 5,000 cases each. The central government has said the next four weeks are “critical” for the country to control the disease. The experts are worried that the second wave of coronavirus is more severe than the first one.

According to researchers, the second wave of the Covid-19 is reporting a change in the way the infection is developing symptoms. The researchers have added a new list of symptoms to the list.

The common symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, body ache, loss of smell and taste, chills, breathlessness. Several studies are suggesting that pink eyes, gastronomical conditions, and hearing impairment should not be taken lightly.

Pink Eyes: According to a study done in China, a pink eye or conjunctivitis is a sign of infection. People can develop redness, swelling and the eye becomes watery. The 12 participants who got infected with a new strain of Coronavirus, showed this symptom.

Hearing loss/ impairment: If you have observed ringing sound or some kind of hearing impairment in the recent past, then that could be a sign of coronavirus.

As per a study published in the International Journal of Audiology, the Covid infection can lead to auditory problems. The researchers found 56 studies that identified an association between Covid and auditory and vestibular problems. They pooled data from 24 of the studies to estimate that the prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6 per cent.

Gastrointestinal Symptoms: According to the researchers, many gastrointestinal complaints like diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, nausea, and pain are signs of coronavirus. If you are facing any digestive discomfort, you must get yourself tested.

