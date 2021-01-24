January 24, 2021
Corona
A total of 28,613 vaccination sessions have been conducted across the country as of Sunday, health ministry officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 24 January 2021
As many as 31,466 healthcare workers were vaccinated against Coronavirus on Sunday and over 16 lakh healthcare workers across the country have received the Covid-19 jab so far, Union health ministry officials said on Sunday.

The vaccines were administered through 28,613 sessions across the country, officials added.
Sunday, marked the ninth day of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The ministry said that 31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Sunday till 7:30 pm in five states -- Haryana (907), Karnataka (2,472), Punjab (1,007), Rajasthan (24,586) and Tamil Nadu (2,494) -- through 693 sessions.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 has crossed 16 lakh (16,13,667) till 7.30 pm today through 28,613 sessions, as per the provisional report," the ministry said, adding that the final report will be available only late in the night.

"Only 10 adverse events following immunisation have been reported till 7.30 pm on the ninth day of the vaccination drive," it stated.

The inoculation drive was launched on January 16. About three crore healthcare and frontline workers will be administered the vaccine during the first phase of the drive.

The total number of beneficiaries, who were vaccinated till 7.30 pm on Sunday since the launch of the drive, include 1,47,030 in Andhra Pradesh, 76,125 in Bihar, 53,529 in Kerala, 1,91,443 in Karnataka, 61,720 in Tamil Nadu, 25,811 in Delhi, 78,466 in Gujarat and 84,505 in West Bengal, according to provisional reports.

(With PTI Inputs)

