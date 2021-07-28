Covid-19: Maharashtra Government Slashes School Fees By 15%

Also read Odisha Schools Reopen For Students Of Classes 10, 12

As schools continue to remain closed in Maharashtra in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government on Wednesday announced its decision to slash school fees by 15 per cent for the current academic year.

The move is expected to provide considerable relief to parents, who have been demanding a reduction in school fees, since students have not been able to attend classes on campus and have had to rely on online classes, which they argue is not as efficient as physical classes.

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement earlier today and said that the decision was taken on the lines of the move made by the Rajasthan government. “Maharashtra cabinet today decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for this academic year. A detailed order of this decision will be issued soon,” Gaikwad told reporters.

Schools continue to remain closed in Maharashtra due to the pandemic and amid fear of a likely third wave.

"Schools affiliated to various education boards, including the Maharashtra board, have informed the state government earlier that they will abide by rules regarding the slashing of fees. The government order will cover various issues and intricacies to avoid any confusion among the parents and school management," the minister added.

(With PTI inputs)

