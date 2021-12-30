Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 961, Fresh 13,154 Coronavirus Cases Reported

According to the Union Health Ministry's data, Delhi recorded the maximum number of 263 cases followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 961, Fresh 13,154 Coronavirus Cases Reported
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 961, Fresh 13,154 Coronavirus Cases Reported
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T10:44:28+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 10:44 am

India logged the highest single day rise of 180 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the total tally of such infections in the country to 961, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

India's Omicron tally reaches 961 across 22 states and UTs so far, and 320 people have recovered or migrated.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 263 cases followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala  65 and Telangana 62.

The daily rise in Covid-19 cases crossed 13,000 mark after around 49 days    taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,48,22,040, while the active cases increased to 82,402, according to the data updated at 8 am. 

The death toll has climbed to 4,80,860 with 268 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

A total of 13,091 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours on November 11. 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 63 days now.

The active cases comrpise 0.24  per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 5,400 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Tags

PTI New Delhi Covid-19 India Omicron Omicron In India The Union Health Ministry National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Mathura Reports 6 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Among Foreign-Returned

Mathura Reports 6 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Among Foreign-Returned

Jharkhand Announces Rs 25 Per Litre Concession For Petrol To Motorcycle, Scooter Riders

Entire Nagaland Declared 'Disturbed Area' For Over Six Months, AFSPA To Continue

Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Covid-19 Uttar Pradesh: Six New Cases Reported In Mathura

Covid-19: Maharashtra Witnesses Case Spike; 3900 New Infections Including 85 Omicron Cases

Covid-19: Over 4300 Single Day Violations Officially Registered In Delhi

Six JeM Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In Two Encounters In Jammu And Kashmir

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from India

5 SP Youth Activists Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Instigate Violence In PM's Kanpur Rally

5 SP Youth Activists Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Instigate Violence In PM's Kanpur Rally

SIT In Hyderpora Encounter Case Threatens Legal Action Against Those Rejecting Its Clean Chit

SIT In Hyderpora Encounter Case Threatens Legal Action Against Those Rejecting Its Clean Chit

NCM Takes Note Of Row Over Namaz Offering, Hate Speeches Given In Religious Conclaves

NCM Takes Note Of Row Over Namaz Offering, Hate Speeches Given In Religious Conclaves

Delhi Records 923 Cases Of Covid-19, Positivity Rate Climbs To 1.29%

Delhi Records 923 Cases Of Covid-19, Positivity Rate Climbs To 1.29%

Read More from Outlook

Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Six Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In J&K Encounters: 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Six terrorists, including two Pakistan nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in Anantnag and Kulgam districts. Here's what we know.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

India Eye Win In Centurion Test, KL Rahul Enters Record Books Vs SA - Statistical Highlights

India Eye Win In Centurion Test, KL Rahul Enters Record Books Vs SA - Statistical Highlights

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India are on course for a resounding victory against South Africa in the first Test match at Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led side needs six wickets on the final day.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement