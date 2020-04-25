Coronavirus: No Gathering Allowed Till June 30 in UP, Orders Yogi Adityanath

Also read
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers that no public gathering should be allowed in the state till June 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," Office of CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted.
The Chief Minister held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state over the COVID-19 situation.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,621 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh including 247 cured/discharged and 25 deaths.
