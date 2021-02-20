BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh's Convoy Attacked in Bengal District; TMC Office Vandalised

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday. According to the police, the incident triggered a scuffle between activists of the saffron party and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The Trinamool Congress denied all charges as the BJP accused the party of attacking the rally at Minakha. The TMC further alleged the BJP of ransacking its party office in the area.

Police said that at least two vehicles, which were at the rear part of the saffron party'sParivartan Yatra' rally, were damaged after stones were thrown at them at Malancha under the Minakha police station area.

The BJP launched Parivartan Yatra rallies ahead of the assembly election in the state, which is likely to be held in April-May. The BJP also claimed that four party workers were injured after bombs were hurled at two tableaus.

The police, however, said that no bombs were used in the attack and there was no report of any casualty.

Activists of the two parties were engaged in a scuffle after the vehicles were attacked, police said.

"BJP's #ParivartanYatra attacked by Trinamool goons at Malancha in Basirhat, that falls under Minakhan police station. Four BJP karyakartas are in critical condition after crude bombs were thrown on two tableaus," saffron party leader and co-in-charge of West Bengal tweeted.

West Bengal's BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that stones were thrown from a TMC party office and bombs were used in the attack.

TMC leaders alleged that BJP workers vandalised their party office in the area.

A few days ago, BJP leader Fitoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master was injured in an attack in the Minakha area.

BJP national president JP Naddas convoy was attacked in December last year in the South 24 Parganas district.

With PTI Inputs

