'Contest Bengal Polls Against Abhishek And Then Me': Mamata Banerjee Challenges Amit Shah

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Didi-Bhaipo' jibe and challenged him to contest polls against her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and then think of fighting her.

Addressing a party rally in Pailan in the South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said that Abhishek could have taken the easy route of being an MP by choosing to be a Rajya

Sabha member but he fought the Lok Sabha election and got the people's mandate.

"Day and night they are talking about Didi-Bhatija. I challenge Amit Shah, contest against Abhishek Banerjee first and then me," she said, amid a loud cheer from supporters.

Sources said Mamata Banerjee claimed that TMC will win the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, breaking all records of past elections and securing the highest number of seats.

"TMC will break all records, get most of the votes and win the highest number of seats in Bengal polls," Mamata said.

BJP leaders, including Shah, have often accused Banerjee of dynasty politics, alleging that her 'Bhaipo' or nephew has received preferential treatment and will eventually be made the chief minister of the state.

"How come your son became a part of the cricket administration and made hundreds of crores of rupees?" Banerjee said, in a direct attack at Shah.

Mamata also challenged Amit Shah to bring his son into politics and fight elections against Abhishek Banerjee.

"Abhishek Banerjee is an elected representative of the people, I challenge Amit Shah to get his son into politics," the chief minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

