Chopper Deal: Kamal Nath's Nephew Ratul Puri Moves HC Seeking Anticipatory Bail

Businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel, and Justice C Hari Shankar agreed to list the matter for hearing post lunch.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal mentioned before the bench the matter, in which he has challenged the August 6 order of the trial court dismissing Puri's anticipatory bail plea.

The trial court had on August 9 issued non-bailable warrant against Puri on the plea by the Enforcement Directorate.

