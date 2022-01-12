Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Charanjit Singh Channi Says Congress Should Declare Next Punjab CM Candidate

Current Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, suggested that Congress should declare the next Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Charanjit Singh Channi Says Congress Should Declare Next Punjab CM Candidate
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi | PTI

Trending

Charanjit Singh Channi Says Congress Should Declare Next Punjab CM Candidate
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T18:28:02+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 6:28 pm

With polls in Punjab a month away, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi feels that the Congress should declare its chief ministerial candidate, pointing out that doing so in the past has favoured the party to reap electoral gains.

Channi's statement has come at a time when opposition parties have targeted the Congress, saying it has many chief ministerial aspirants including its state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and party leader Sunil Jakhar.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his party's chief ministerial face for the Punjab Assembly polls will be announced next week.

Related Stories

Who Will Win Punjab?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

It is likely that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may declare its MP Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial candidate.

Replying to a question on the chief ministerial candidate for the February 14 polls, Channi said the decision has to be taken by the party.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Asked should the Congress declare its candidate for 2022 Punjab assembly election because going by the past trend sometimes the party makes such announcement and sometimes not and last time they had declared Amarinder Singh as CM candidate, Channi replied, "Last time when they had declared Capt (as CM's face) we won and previous time the (CM) candidate was not declared we lost and before that when they gave (CM candidate) we won and when they did not declare candidate we lost"

"This time they should give (declare the CM candidate). (Navjot) Sidhu is also saying that they should declare," Channi said in an interview to a news channel.

Meanwhile, to another question during his interview, Channi claimed that "it will be a one-sided sweep" by the Congress. "We will win the election with an overwhelming majority".

He said he received lots of love and respect from the people of the state.

To a question on some survey which claim he was ahead of others in popularity ratings, Channi said then it means more seats will be impacted in Congress's favour.

When asked if the AAP declares its chief ministerial candidate and names party MP Bhagwant Mann then the popularity of the parliamentarian may soar, Channi said then the same logic will work for him as well.

At the same time, Channi said neither Mann nor he have been declared as chief ministerial candidates by their respective parties.

Asked if his party should declare him as the chief ministerial candidate, Channi replied, "I have never thought about such things. Last time when Partap Singh Bajwa was the state unit chief, I was standing with him against Capt (Amarinder). But going by the voice of people at that time, I told Rahul Gandhi that Capt should be declared candidate and he should be made CM as people are in his favour. They (party) conducted a survey and people wanted him (Amarinder). This time whom people like they will tell and party will go by that".

Replying to a question if people like him, Channi said he loves the people of Punjab and they too love him.

"But whom they want to see as CM, they will tell in survey," he said.

The Congress is yet to announce its CM's face for the next month's polls. If Congress retains power in Punjab, where it faces infighting, Charanjit Singh Channi, appointed the CM after the ouster of Amarinder Singh, is also being seen as a strong contender.

To another question, Channi said the people are happy with the decisions taken by his government which are aimed at welfare of various sections.

He also pointed out that people like a leader who is accessible and grounded.

He said that despite a short time of over 100 days which he got before the Model Code of Conduct came into force, he has worked hard to ensure that decisions of his government make a difference in the lives of common people.

People elect MLAs and in Punjab, they will choose their chief minister as well, not the Congress "high command", the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had asserted on Tuesday.

Sidhu had made the sharp retort amid speculation that the former cricketer is himself eyeing the top post if the Congress wins the next month's assembly polls.

"The people of Punjab will make the CM. Who told you that the high command will make the CM?" he had shot back at a reporter while answering a question on the party's possible pick for the post.

Tags

PTI Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Punjab Assembly election 2022 Punjab CM Elections 2022 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Noida: COVID-19 Officer Aims To Make Available 24-Hr Doctor Consultation For Patients

Noida: COVID-19 Officer Aims To Make Available 24-Hr Doctor Consultation For Patients

Olympians And Paralympians Emphasizes On The Importance Of Fitness

Army Chief Naravane Vows To Show 'Zero Tolerance' To Terror Activities

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Directed To Furnish Permission Taken For Padayatra Before High Court

Jawaharlal Nehru University To Admit Students Through CUET From 2022-23

Pakistan Willing To Make Peace With India Under New National Security Policy: Report

Omicron Scare | When Are Masks Compulsory For You To Wear?

Omicron And Children: Is Vaccinating Adults Key To Keeping Kids Safe?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from India

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Koushik Paul / Saina Nehwal had Pullela Gopichand and Vimal Kumar as personal coaches at different times. She now trains with her husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Advertisement