CBI Brings Engineer To Delhi For Tests In Sexual Exploitation Case Of 50 Children

A junior engineer was brought to Delhi on Monday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed forensic, medical and psychological assessment by a team of AIIMS doctors, officials said. The accused engineer who worked in Uttar Pradesh government, was arrested last year on the charges of allegedly abusing 50 children in 'Child Sexual Abuse' case on social media.

Ram Bhawan, alleged paedophile was apprehended in November last year from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district by the Special Unit of the CBI agency, specialised in 'Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Prevention/ Investigation (OCSAE) operation.

He had allegedly abused around 50 children in the age group of 5-16 years in four districts of Uttar Pradesh for over a decade and selling those recorded sexually explicit acts on dark web.

He will undergo tests to assess psychological state, voice analysis and potency by experts, they said.

The team of AIIMS experts will conduct an exhaustive analysis of his psychological condition, they said.

His voice analysis will be done at Central Forensic Science Laboratory to compare it with voice in videos recovered during searches at his residence, they said.

In addition, he will also undergo a potency test to discard any future claim by the accused about his inability to perform sexual acts, they said.

"Apart from the physical abuse of these children, the accused also allegedly recorded their acts using their mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices. It was further alleged that these photographs and video films containing child sexual abuse material were published and transmitted by the accused using the internet," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The accused is believed to have told CBI investigators that he was silently operating in the three districts -- Hamirpur, Banda and Chitrakoot -- for the last 10 years, preying upon poor children between 5-16 years of age, they said.

He used to buy their silence using cash and gifts of electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, officials said.

The modus operandi adopted by the accused helped him to keep away from the radar of investigating agencies.

Apart from the physical abuse of these children, the accused also allegedly recorded their acts using their mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices.

"It was further alleged that these photographs and video films containing child sexual abuse material were published and transmitted by the accused using the internet," CBI had said after the arrest.

(With PTI Inputs)

