Delhi: Two Held For Selling Child Sexual Abuse Material On Social Media

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two persons in Delhi for the alleged sale and purchase of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) by using various social media platforms.

CBI officials on Sunday said, two Delhi-based persons Neeraj Kumar Yadav and Kuljeet Singh Makan were held into custody by special unit of the agency on the charges of child abuse.

The said accused persons have been sent to the judicial custody till January 22 and have been apprehended in connection with an ongoing case against them, the officials further added.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said the accused had allegedly advertised the sale of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on Instagram with payments to be made through digital applications such as Paytm, Google Pay and others.

Also Read| CBI Arrests UP Junior Engineer For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of 50 Children

"The CBI registered a case...on the allegations that the accused was advertising over Instagram Account for sale of objectionable material including CSAM," he said.

"It was further alleged that the said accused had purchased large volume of data, from another accused person, which was stored over cloud-based websites containing objectionable material including the CSAM and made payment to him through Pay-TM for the same," he added.

It was also alleged that Yadav was indulging in these activities since 2019 and gained monetary benefits out of it.

"On receipt of payments via Paytm/Google Pay etc. from the customer(s)/seekers, the accused was allegedly sharing the said objectionable material with them through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms," he said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine