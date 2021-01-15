Cannot Hear The Matter: Delhi HC Judge On A Plea Challenging The Updated WhatsApp Privacy Policy

Challenging on the grounds of breach of the right to privacy, Justice Prathiba M Singh recused herself from hearing the plea against the updated WhatsApp privacy policy. Singh also expressed displeasure over an email sent to her on behalf of WhatsApp and Facebook, which stated that she ought not to hear the matter.

Justice Singh directed the registry of High Court to list the matter before an appropriate bench on January 18, subject to orders of the Chief Justice. The Delhi HC stated that the matter appeared to be in the nature of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and recused herself from hearing it.

The plea filed by a lawyer claims that the new update in WhatsApp's privacy policy allows complete access into any user's online activity, without any supervision by the country's government. The plea further states that this update is a violation of citizens' right to privacy under the Constitution.

With PTI inputs

