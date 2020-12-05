Canada PM Trudeau Shrugs Off New Delhi's Reproach, Backs Farmers' Protest Again

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands firm on his decision to support right of the farmers to carry peaceful protests, despite several warnings by the central government of India.

Responding to a question about tainting India-Canada ties, he said, "Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests anywhere around the world. And we are pleased to see moves towards de-escalation and dialogue"

When asked whether he was worried about damaging the relationship between the two countries with his comments, he reiterated his response and said "Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests and human rights around the world.”

Canadian PM recently backed farmers' protest and expressed concern over the situation.

Thousands of agitated farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi to repel the new farm laws that were passed by the parliament in September

However, India has reacted strongly to Trudeau's comments and on friday summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the comments made by Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the protests were an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a "seriously damaging" impact on bilateral ties.

"Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada," the ministry asserted.

The MEA said these comments by the Canadian leaders have encouraged "gatherings of extremist activities" in front of the Indian High Commission and Consulates in Canada, raising issues of safety and security.

"We expect the Canadian government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism," the MEA said.

"The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right," Canada's Indian-origin Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan tweeted on Sunday.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for the last nine days at the borders of Delhi against three farm laws. Dubbing these laws as "anti-farmer", these farmers claim that the newly enacted legislations would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

The talks between the government and the protesting unions began at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi around 2.30 pm where both the government and farmers' union are currently discussing contentious issues like provision of dispute resolution and registration of traders in proposed private mandis under the new laws.

