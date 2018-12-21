﻿
Calcutta HC Quashes Order Allowing BJP's 'Rath Yatra' In West Bengal



Outlook Web Bureau 21 December 2018


The Calcutta High Court Friday quashed the single bench order that allowed BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in West Bengal.

The Division bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar send the case back to the single bench to consider intelligence inputs by state agencies.

The two judges' bench order came after hearing an appeal moved by the state government, challenging the Thursday order of the single bench.

The party had planned three 'Rath Yatras' from different parts of the state. The chariots were meant to travel across the state's 42 parliamentary constituencies over one-and-a-half months.

The state BJP had moved the court challenging the state government's denial of permission to its programme.

 

PTI 

