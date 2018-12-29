'Budding' Don Arrested For Killing Man Over Property Dispute

A resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana was arrested for allegedly killing a man over a property dispute in Delhi.

One country-made pistol, two live cartridges, property documents and ID card of the deceased, identified as Parveen alias Kalu Banjara, were recovered from the accused's house, police said.

Parveen's body was found lying in a pool of blood in the industrial area of Nangli Sakrawati, Najafgarh on December 12, they said.

He had several bullet injuries on his forehead and rest of the body, they added.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Satish Kumar alias Shakti Dada from the Khaira Road in Najafgarh on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, Satish revealed that two more people were involved with him in the murder, the DCP said.

He said one of the two men had assured him to help in becoming the "don" of Bahadurgarh area if he committed one or two more murders, Alphonse said.

On December 12, Satish and the two other men took Parveen to Najafgarh and then after killing him, they fled from the spot with his property papers, the officer said.

Police said the two men are yet to be arrested.

(PTI)