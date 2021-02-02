BJP Opens IT Cell In Jammu With Traditional Puja

The BJP today inaugurated an office of the party’s IT department at the party headquarters in Jammu after performing the traditional puja.

The BJP’s J&K president Ravinder Raina said the information technology is important for any party in the present era of social media. He said the IT department is the backbone of the BJP.

A BJP spokesman said, “Ravinder Raina along with BJP J&K general secretary Ashok Koul and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta inaugurated an office of the party’s IT department at the party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Advocate Ishant Gupta, the J&K BJP’s head of information technology department, assumed office after performing the traditional puja.” Raina said the J&K BJP took a lead in setting up an exclusive department of IT.

Unlike other parties in J&K, the BJP already has a strong social media presence. Besides, the party regularly issues a series of statements every day. The party usually issues at least four statements from various leaders every day and most of them are carried by the local press in Srinagar and Jammu. The party spokesmen also issues separate statements every day. It expected that after establishing the information department the party would be more proactive on social media and other platforms.

