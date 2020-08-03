BJP Leader Uma Bharti Says She 'Will Stay Away From Ayodhya Event' As COVID-19 Precaution

Veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti, who was at the forefront of the Ram temple movement, tweeted on Monday saying she would visit Ayodhya but avoid the groundbreaking event on Wednesday as a precaution against the coronavirus.

In a series of tweets this morning, the 61-year-old leader said she felt worried about those attending the event after Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since I heard about Amit Shah and UP BJP leaders testing positive yesterday I have been worried about those attending the Ayodhya event, especially PM Narendra Modi," she tweeted in Hindi.

Bharti, who is an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, said she would be near Sarayu river at the time of the 'silanyas' of Ram Mandir and avoid the venue where PM Narendra Modi and other people would be present. She said she would visit the site of the temple only after everyone leaves.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Sunday saying he had tested positive for the virus and was reportedly shifted to Medanta hospital in Delhi. Several other BJP leaders tested positive on Sunday including Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa.