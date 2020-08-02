August 02, 2020
Corona
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun Dies Due To COVID-19

Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting coronavirus. She was 62.

PTI 02 August 2020
File photo of UP's Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun distributing sanitizer and masks among people.
Twitter
2020-08-02T11:40:50+05:30

UP's Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here.

On July 18, the minister tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow. She was later shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the minister's death.

In a condolence message issued here on Sunday, Adityanath said, "Kamal Rani Varun died on Sunday at around 9.30 am. She was an experienced and capable leader. She discharged her responsibilities with competence. She was a dedicated public representative, who was always working for the welfare of deprived and oppressed sections of the society."

Currently, Kamal Rani was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur. In the past, she was also a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha twice.  

Meanwhile, chief minister Adityanath has cancelled his visit to Ayodhya scheduled for the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 Tally Soars Past 17-lakh Mark With Over 11 Lakh Recoveries

