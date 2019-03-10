Bihar: Wedding Card Urges Guests To Vote For PM Modi In 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

﻿
A wedding invitation card urging guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections as a wedding gift has become the talk of the town in Bihar's Siwan district.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 March 2019
A wedding invitation card urging guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the general elections as a wedding gift has become the talk of the town in Bihar's Siwan district.

Ashok Singh, a resident of Siwan Kala village, printed the message on the envelope of his daughter's marriage invitation card, sources said.

"To bless my daughter and in the interest of the country, please cast your votes in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," the message on the card read.

Asked about the reason behind his appeal, Singh said: "There is no other objective except for the nation's interest."

"People should vote in favour of Modi ji because there is no other leader better than him. He thinks about the country while others think about themselves," added Singh, who has been staying in Kuwait for the last 15 years where he works in a private company.

His son Ravindra Singh too echoed similar sentiments.

"Narendra Modi is the only one who can take the country forward and no other leader can do that," he said.

