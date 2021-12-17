Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Bhutan Confers Highest Civilian Award 'Order Of The Druk Gyalpo' On India’s PM Modi

Bhutan Prime Minister’s office made the announcement on its Twitter handle about the country’s highest civilian award being conferred to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhutan.(Image: Twitter)

2021-12-17T16:40:40+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 4:40 pm

Bhutan on Friday conferred its highest civilian decoration 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said on social media that he was overjoyed to hear “His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s (Narendra Modi) name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo”.

Earlier, the Bhutanese Prime Minister had tweeted that the country has conferred its highest civilian award ‘Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo’ on Prime Minister Modi.

“HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic.

“Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person,” the Prime Minister's Office of Bhutan said in a statement on Facebook.

He also wished his countrymen on the 114th National Day of Bhutan.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi received the ‘Legion of Merit by the US Government’ award of the US Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.

In 2019, Russia conferred on him its highest civilian honour ‘Order of St. Andrew’ award. The UAE also conferred its highest civilian honour ‘Order of Zayed Award’ on Modi in 2019.

Meawhile, PM Modi thanked Bhutan for conferring him with the country's highest civilian award.

