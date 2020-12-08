Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Stop ‘Stealing’ From Farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged everyone to support the farmers’ nationwide strike.

Congress party workers joined the farmers' protests by holding dharnas and demonstrations throughout the country.

"Modi ji, stop stealing from farmers. All fellow citizens know that today is Bharat Bandh. Make our food growers' struggle successful by fully supporting it," Rahul said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the BJP, NCP MP Supriya Sule said that it was the moral responsibility of the Centre to resolve problems through dialogue if a section of society is displeased with any government policy.

"Farmers are the ones who provide us with food. It is the moral responsibility of the government to resolve (a problem) through dialogue if there is anger in any section of the society," the Baramati MP tweeted in Marathi.

Maharashtra health minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope also took to Twitter to express support to agitating farmers. "My farmer, my support #isupportfarmers," Tope tweeted.

Various farmer organisations, transport unions and Opposition political parties are observing the Bharat Bandh today to protest the Centre’s recent farm laws.

