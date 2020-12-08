Farmer leaders have said emergency services will be exempted and appealed to their affiliates to not force anyone to join the shutdown. Protesting farmers will block key roads and occupy toll plazas in the Delhi-NCR region during their "chakka jam" protest from 11 am to 3 pm.

The nationwide strike called by agitating farmer unions is likely to have an impact in many parts of north India and some non-BJP ruled states elsewhere.

With almost all Opposition parties and several trade unions backing the “Bharat Bandh” and many announcing parallel protests in support of the farmers, the Centre has issued an advisory directing all the states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed on Tuesday. The railways too asked its personnel to step up vigil saying protesters may organise rail blockades in 16 states.

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, DMK and its allies, TRS, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and the Left are among the political parties that are backing the strike.

11:15 am: Shops and commercial establishments have remained shut across Punjab. Petroleum dealers in the state have closed filling stations to back the call for the nationwide strike. There are over 3,400 fuel pumps in Punjab.

Farmers have assembled on highways and other key roads in both sin Punjab and Haryana

10: 50 am: A few auto and taxi unions have joined the strike and decided to keep their vehicles off the roads in Delhi. "There are around 4 lakh app-based cabs in Delhi-NCR. Most of our members are on strike,” Kamaljeet Gill, President of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi said.

10:40 am: According to reports, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest.

BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday



10:35 am: Supporters of the Congress and Left parties have blocked railway tracks at several places and held sit-ins on roads in West Bengal.

In Kolkata, CPI(M) activists along with SFI and DYFI members blocked roads in Lake Town, College Street, Jadavpur and Shyambazar Five-Point Crossing. Protests were also staged at Madhyamgram Chowmatha in North 24 Parganas district, Panskura in Paschim Medinipur and in Howrah district’s Bali area.

Protesters blocked railway tracks at Jadavpur and Madhyamgram in Eastern Railway's Sealdah section, and Rishra and Bardhaman in the Howrah section.

10: 30 am: Markets have remained open in BJP-ruled Goa while public transport also functioned without being disrupted. However, according to sources, various political parties and workers’ unions will hold a symbolic protest at Azad Maidan in Panaji later in the day.

10:15 am: Protests were held in Seoni-Malwa area in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning. The protesters under the banner of the Krantikari Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (KKMS) raised slogans and demanded the repeal of the new agriculture laws. A Congress spokesman said the party will hold demonstrations at headquarters of various districts around 11 AM.

10:05 am: Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) are closed in many parts of Maharashtra. Wholesale markets in major cities like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad have remained shut. Retail shops have also downed shutters in many cities.

9.50 am: Activist Anna Hazare has expressed his support for the bandh and announced that he will sit on a day-long hunger strike to support the protesting farmers.

"I appeal to everyone to spread the the agitation which is going on in Delhi across the country. A situation needs to created to put pressure on the government, and to achieve this, farmers need to hit the streets. But no one should resort to violence," Hazare said on Tuesday.

9: 45 am: Protesters blocked three highways in rural Gujarat by placing burning tyres on roads, affecting vehicular traffic for some time. The state government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of more than four persons in public spaces.

9.40 am: The Delhi police has said that it will take strict action against protesters disrupting law and order situation in the national capital adding that it will use drones to monitor the demonstrations at various border points.

9:01 am: Members of a farmers' organisation staged a “rail roko” protest in Maharashtra's Buldhana district. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna members stopped the Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express at Malkapur station in Buldhana district while protesting against the farm laws.

Police detained Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar and his supporters over the incident, after removing them from the rail tracks, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

