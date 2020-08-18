August 18, 2020
Ashok Lavasa Resigns As Election Commissioner, To Join ADB As Vice President

Lavasa, the sources said, has sent his resignation to Rashtrapati Bhavan and has requested to be relieved on August 31.

PTI 18 August 2020
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa.
Ashok Lavasa on Tuesday resigned as Election Commissioner and would soon be joining the Asian Development Bank as vice president, sources in the poll panel said.

Lavasa was next in line to head the EC.

Lavasa, the sources said, has sent his resignation to Rashtrapati Bhavan and has requested to be relieved on August 31.

He would be joining the Philippines-based ADB sometime in September, they added.

He was named the bank's vice president last month. 

PTI Ashok Lavasa Election Commission Asian Development Bank (ADB) National

