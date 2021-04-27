Also read
At a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district a soldier allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon, on Tuesday, officials said.
The incident took place at the Army transit camp in the Banihal area around 2 am, they said.
The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Asangeppa Madar of Karnataka. He was posted at the R-centre camp at Banihal, they said.
Further details are awaited.
(With PTI inputs)
