April 27, 2021
Poshan
Soldier Shoots Himself Dead With His Service Weapon In Jammu And Kashmir

The incident took place at the Army transit camp in the Banihal area around 2 am, sources said.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 April 2021
Representational Image
2021-04-27T16:01:18+05:30
At a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district a soldier allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon, on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place at the Army transit camp in the Banihal area around 2 am, they said.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Asangeppa Madar of Karnataka. He was posted at the R-centre camp at Banihal, they said.

Further details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

