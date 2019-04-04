﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Anti-People, Dictatorial': Mirwaiz Umer Farooq On J&K Highway Civilian Traffic Ban

'Anti-People, Dictatorial': Mirwaiz Umer Farooq On J&K Highway Civilian Traffic Ban

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday said the administration's decision to ban movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu and Kashmir national highway for two days a week was 'anti-people and dictatorial'.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2019
'Anti-People, Dictatorial': Mirwaiz Umer Farooq On J&K Highway Civilian Traffic Ban
File Photo
'Anti-People, Dictatorial': Mirwaiz Umer Farooq On J&K Highway Civilian Traffic Ban
outlookindia.com
2019-04-04T16:43:59+0530
Also Read

Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Thursday said the administration's decision to ban movement of civilian vehicles on Jammu and Kashmir national highway for two days a week was "anti-people and dictatorial".

The national highway from Baramulla to Udhampur has been put out of bounds for the civilian traffics on Sundays and Wednesdays till May 31, a notification issued by the J&K adminstration said on Wednesday.

"Another anti-people dictatorial move of the government to close the national highway for two days which will cause great distress to people.

"The government should withdraw this diktat and stop punishing people of Kashmir," the Mirwaiz wrote on Twitter.

The ban on civilian traffic would be effective from Baramulla to Udhampur through Srinagar, Qazigund, Jawahar-Tunnel, Banihal and Ramban, the notification said.

The ban would be in force on the two days from 4 am to 5 pm, it added.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mirwaiz Umer Farooq J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Highways and Roads J&K: The Hurriyat Conference National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kalyan Singh In Trouble As President Kovind Sends EC Letter To Centre For Appropriate Action
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters