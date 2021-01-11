Amshipora Fake Encounter: Army Denies Cash Reward System For Killing Terrorists

The Army denied allegations against its captain on Monday over the charges of an alleged fake encounter case in Amshipora, which was reportedly 'driven' by a huge monetary reward of Rs 20-lakh reward for killing terrorists. It virtually contradicted the charge sheet filed by Jammu and Kashmir in the case.

Col Rajesh Kalia, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson in a brief statement said there was no system of cash rewards for its Army personnelfor any acts in combat situations or otherwise in the line of duty.

"There are media reports quoting that Amshipora encounter actions were driven by a Rs 20 lakh award for the killing of terrorists. It is clarified that the Indian Army has no system of cash awards for its personnel for any acts in combat situations or otherwise in the line of duty," it said.

The statement said the reports are "not based on facts of the processes internal to Indian Army".

Three youths, who were dubbed as terrorists, were killed in the alleged fake encounter in July last year.

Also Read|3 Kashmir Youths’ Death Under Cloud As Families Cry ‘Fake Encounter’

The Special Investigation Team constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir police to probe the incident stated in its charge sheet that "by staging the encounter" the accused Capt. Bhoopinder Singh and two other civilians --Tabash Nazir and Bilal Ahmed Lone -- also "purposefully destroyed evidence of the real crime that they have committed and also have been purposefully projecting false information as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched between them with the motive to grab prize money of Rs 20 lakh".

The army had ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident.

The charge sheet was filed by the police before Chief Judicial Magistrate Shopian on December 26, 2020.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine