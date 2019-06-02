﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Policemen At National Police Memorial

Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Policemen At National Police Memorial

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the policemen.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 June 2019
Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Policemen At National Police Memorial
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial in Delhi.
ANI/Twitter
Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Policemen At National Police Memorial
outlookindia.com
2019-06-02T10:59:02+0530

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The 54-year-old stalwart laid wreath at the memorial which is located in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area.

The memorial is spread over 6.12 acres and has a 30-foot tall heavy black granite central sculpture, a museum and a 'Wall of Valour' bearing the names of policemen who have died while serving the nation since Independence.

Earlier on Saturday, the new entrant to the North Block, Shah took charge as Home Minister in the Modi government 2.0.

Shortly after taking charge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top officials of the ministry, followed by a call on him by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah Delhi Anniversaries, Homages & Tributes Police: Reforms National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Month After Cyclone Fani, Over 48 Per Cent People Still Without Electricity In Puri
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters