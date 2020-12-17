December 17, 2020
Corona
Amit Shah Holds Meeting With Sitharaman, Tomar At BJP Headquarters

The meeting was being held on the day the Supreme Court heard a plea related to the farmer's protests against new farm laws.

PTI 17 December 2020
Home Minister Amit Shah
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-17T16:59:57+05:30
Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar amid the ongoing farmers' agitation.

As on Thursday afternoon, the meeting was going on at the BJP head office here. It was also attended by the party's general secretaries CT Ravi, Dushyant Gautam and Arun Singh among others.

The meeting was being held on the day the Supreme Court heard a plea related to the farmer's protests against the Centre's three new agriculture-related laws.

PTI Amit Shah Nirmala Sitharaman Narendra Singh Tomar New Delhi BJP Agriculture: Farmers Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020

