Farmers' Protest: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait, 13 Others To Meet Amit Shah Today

Home Minister Amit Shah has called protesting farmers for talks at 7 pm, day before sixth round of government negotiations.

On Tuesday, a day a nationwide Bharat Bandh was called by farmers.

"I received a phone call. Amit Shah has called a meeting. We have been called at 7 pm," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine