December 08, 2020
Corona
Farmers' Protest: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait, 13 Others To Meet Amit Shah Today

Bharat Bandh: Amit Shah has called protesting farmers for talks at 7 pm, day before sixth round of government negotiations.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 December 2020
PTI
2020-12-08T15:38:38+05:30

Home Minister Amit Shah has called protesting farmers for talks at 7 pm, day before sixth round of government negotiations.

On Tuesday, a day a nationwide Bharat Bandh was called by farmers.

"I received a phone call. Amit Shah has called a meeting. We have been called at 7 pm," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Live Updates From Ground Zero: Farmers' Bharat Bandh Unfolds

