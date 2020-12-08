Farmers' Protest: BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait, 13 Others To Meet Amit Shah Today

Home Minister Amit Shah has called protesting farmers for talks at 7 pm, day before sixth round of government negotiations.
On Tuesday, a day a nationwide Bharat Bandh was called by farmers.
"I received a phone call. Amit Shah has called a meeting. We have been called at 7 pm," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.
