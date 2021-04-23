April 23, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ambani Security Scare: NIA Arrests One More Mumbai Cop

Ambani Security Scare: NIA Arrests One More Mumbai Cop

Sunil Mane will be produced before a court later in the day, the official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ambani Security Scare: NIA Arrests One More Mumbai Cop
File photo
Ambani Security Scare: NIA Arrests One More Mumbai Cop
outlookindia.com
2021-04-23T11:39:38+05:30

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Mumbai police inspector Sunil Mane in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. The official said, "Mane was called by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning on Thursday for his alleged role in the Ambani security scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases.”

He was arrested after his involvement came to light, he said.

Mane will be produced before a court later in the day, the official said.

The central agency had earlier arrested four persons, including two Mumbai police officers- Sachin Waze and Riyaz Kazi- in connection with these cases.  

With PTI inputs

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid: 3.32 Lakh New Cases, 2,263 Deaths; Highest-Ever Daily Spike In World

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mukesh Ambani Sachin Vaze Mumbai Ambani bomb scare case NIA - National Investigation Agency National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos