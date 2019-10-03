Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Alert Sounded In Delhi As Intel Warns Of Possible Terror Attack

Alert Sounded In Delhi As Intel Warns Of Possible Terror Attack

Police said they received inputs that three to four terrorists may have infiltrated into Delhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Alert Sounded In Delhi As Intel Warns Of Possible Terror Attack
Security has been beefed up across Delhi.
File Photo
Alert Sounded In Delhi As Intel Warns Of Possible Terror Attack
outlookindia.com
2019-10-03T12:05:57+0530

An alert has been sounded in the national capital after security agencies received inputs of a possible terror attack ahead of Durga Puja, police said on Thursday.

Security has been beefed up across Delhi. Raids are being conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at several locations across the city, PTI reported.

Police said they received intelligence inputs suggesting three to four members of a terror outfit may have infiltrated into the city.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also intensified patrolling and picketing in several areas across the national capital as the city gears up for Durga Puja and Ramlila to ensure safety and security of people, especially women.

(With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Police & Security Forces Security Terror Attack Suspect Terror Attack Terror Alert National
Next Story : INX Media Case: Chidambaram Moves SC Seeking Bail, CJI To Decide On Hearing
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement