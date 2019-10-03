Alert Sounded In Delhi As Intel Warns Of Possible Terror Attack

An alert has been sounded in the national capital after security agencies received inputs of a possible terror attack ahead of Durga Puja, police said on Thursday.

Security has been beefed up across Delhi. Raids are being conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at several locations across the city, PTI reported.

Police said they received intelligence inputs suggesting three to four members of a terror outfit may have infiltrated into the city.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also intensified patrolling and picketing in several areas across the national capital as the city gears up for Durga Puja and Ramlila to ensure safety and security of people, especially women.

(With Agency Inputs)