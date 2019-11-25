Poshan
Ajit Pawar Meets Devendra Fadnavis Late At Night Over 'Farmer Issues' In Maharashtra

Earlier in the day, the supreme court issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra government, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 November 2019
Ajit Pawar Meets Devendra Fadnavis Late At Night Over 'Farmer Issues' In Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar shakes hands with Devendra Fadnavis after they were sworn in as Deputy CM and CM, respectively.
Ajit Pawar Meets Devendra Fadnavis Late At Night Over 'Farmer Issues' In Maharashtra
After remaining ensconced in his south Mumbai residence throughout Sunday, NCP leader and newly-anointed deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis late night and held closed-door discussions.

Earlier in the day, the supreme court issued notices to the Centre, Maharashtra government, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on a plea filed by the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP combine seeking quashing of the governor's November 23 order inviting the BJP leader to form government.

This was Fadnavis and Pawar's first formal meeting after they were sworn-in as Cm and Deputy-CM by Governor B.S. Koshyari early on Saturday morning.

Senior BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Vinod Tawade and Girish Mahajan attended the meeting held at the official residence of the chief minister, the party sources said.

The meeting comes right ahead of the deadline of Monday morning set by the apex court, directing the Centre to place before it the letters of the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Fadnavis and of the BJP leader staking his claim to form the government in the state.

A late-night tweet from the CMO Maharashtra, however, said the CM and the Deputy CM discussed various measures for rain-hit farmers.

"CM @Dev_Fadnavis and DCM @AjitPawarSpeaks today met and discussed on various measures for additional support & assistance to unseasonal rain affected farmers. Tomorrow it will be further discussed with the Chief Secretary & Finance Secretary".

In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra, President's Rule was lifted on Saturday morning, following which Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, by the governor.

The development came hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress arrived at a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate. 

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar as the party said it had support of most of the MLAs and would ally with Congress and Shiv Sena for government formation.

(With inputs from agencies)

