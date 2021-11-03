Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
After Amarinder Singh Floats New Party, Sidhu, Channi Put Up United Face In Punjab Congress

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had not been on the same page over certain appointments which led to unease between them.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.(Image: Twitter) | File Photo/Twitter

2021-11-03T09:00:08+05:30
Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 9:00 am

On the day former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announced the name of his own political party, incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who have not been on the same page over certain appointments, Tuesday put up a united face.

The duo said they will work with each other and fight the upcoming polls together, according to party MLAs.

They met with each other during a meeting of party MLAs and other senior leaders Tuesday evening to discuss strategy for the elections.

“All is well,” Sidhu told reporters after the meeting.

A party MLA said Sidhu and Channi told the meeting they will work with each other and fight the upcoming elections together.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu, Channi and Chaudhary went to Uttarakhand to offer prayers at the Himalaya shrine of Kedarnath.

Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema said Channi and Sidhu shared their experiences about fighting elections.

In the meeting, all the party leaders decided to fight the polls unitedly, said Cheema, adding that the meeting was held in a congenial atmosphere.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Chaudhary said Punjab voters have decided to give the Congress more seats than they gave on 2017.

Chaudhary refused to make any comment when asked whether the party is worried over the possibility that some leaders may be poached by Amarinder Singh.

A few days back, Amarinder Singh had claimed that many people from the Congress were in touch with him.

To a question on Amarinder Singh’s resignation from the Congress, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said he should respect the party which gave a lot to him.

According to Party MLA Kuldeep Vaid Sidhu told the meeting he would go to the constituency every in run up to the forthcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Punjab MLAs and the ministers expressed gratitude to Channi for his “recent path breaking” decisions like slashing power tariff and the termination of power purchase pact.

(With PTI inputs)

