Actress-MP Kirron Kher Suffering From Blood Cancer: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher is suffering from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is undergoing treatment in Mumbai, according to one of her party colleagues.

Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood on Wednesday said, “She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4.”

Sood added, “Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment.”

