A Monumental Decision Towards National Integration: Arun Jaitley Hails Govt's Decision On Article 370

BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Monday said the government's move on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a monumental decision towards national integration.

Asserting that separate status led to separatism, he said in a blog that no dynamic nation could allow this situation to continue.

Complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, "A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go."

"The decision of the government will help the people of Jammu and Kashmir the most. More investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs and more revenue will come," he said, adding that Kashmir's regional leaders now feel they would not be able to whip up the fake issue of 'sentiment verses benefit'.

