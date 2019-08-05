﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  A Monumental Decision Towards National Integration: Arun Jaitley Hails Govt's Decision On Article 370

A Monumental Decision Towards National Integration: Arun Jaitley Hails Govt's Decision On Article 370

Asserting that separate status led to separatism, BJP leader said in a blog that no dynamic nation could allow this situation to continue.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
A Monumental Decision Towards National Integration: Arun Jaitley Hails Govt's Decision On Article 370
File Photo
A Monumental Decision Towards National Integration: Arun Jaitley Hails Govt's Decision On Article 370
outlookindia.com
2019-08-05T13:24:54+0530
Also Read

BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Monday said the government's move on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a monumental decision towards national integration.

Asserting that separate status led to separatism, he said in a blog that no dynamic nation could allow this situation to continue.

Complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, "A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go."

"The decision of the government will help the people of Jammu and Kashmir the most. More investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs and more revenue will come," he said, adding that Kashmir's regional leaders now feel they would not be able to whip up the fake issue of 'sentiment verses benefit'.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arun Jaitley J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Article 35A J&K: Article 370 National
Next Story : Rupee Plummets Amid Kashmir Tension As Amit Shah Moves Bill To Bifurcate J&K
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters