December 07, 2020
5 Arrested In Delhi After Encounter With Police, Investigation Underway: Officials

The incident occurred in East Delhi's Shakarpur area, officials said.

PTI 07 December 2020
Five people were arrested after an encounter with police in East Delhi's Shakarpur area and it is suspected that some of them might have links to terror groups, officials said on Monday.

Two of them are from Punjab and three belong to Kashmir, officials added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "We have apprehended five persons after an exchange of fire. Weapons and other incriminating material have also been recovered from their possession."

Some of them are suspected to have links with terror groups but this is being verified, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

