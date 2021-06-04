49% Covid Deaths Due To Diabetes, Himachal Revises Clinical Protocols

Even when Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have started showing a steady decline, the state government has got more reason to worry as reports suggest that about 49 per cent of Covid deaths occurring in the state are due to elevated diabetes.

The data available with the National Health Mission clearly shows that 48.1 per cent of the deaths in the last three days were a result of diabetes in the Covid-19 patients.

In the past few days senior advocate Ramakant Sharma, who was also the chairman of the Himachal High Court Bar Association, and two more lawyers succumbed to Covid-19. All the lawyers died due to post-Covid complications which occurred because of diabetes.

Alarmed over the deaths of diabetic patients, the state government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines to health institutions and medical colleges on diagnosis and management of diabetes in Covid-19 patients.

Dr Nipun Jindal, Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM) said the patients with normal glucose levels have been seen to develop increased blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia) during the course of the viral illness especially in severe cases of Covid.

“The steroids are given during severe Covid complications also contribute to hyperglycemia in such individuals. Therefore, stringent glycaemic assessment and choice of drugs is a dynamic and ongoing process in these patients” Dr Jindal said.

The analysis of last week’s data revealed that diabetes mellitus contributed to 49.5 per cent of the deaths while 45 per cent had hypertension as one of the key factors and 9.5 per cent of patients had kidney issues.

Dr Jindal informed that as per the Government of India’s guidelines, directions have been given to Covid care facilities that every patient should be screened for hyperglycemia with at least two capillary blood glucose values. Any patient whose diabetic status is confirmed should be start treatment for that and put on a diabetic diet.

He advised that Covid-19 patients and suspects in home isolation should ensure that they are registered on Himachal’s Covid Care app and should be in regular contact with the doctors providing treatment. Such patients should monitor their glucose levels regularly and should continue with their medications as advised by the doctors.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine