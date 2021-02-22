February 22, 2021
Corona
2 Youths Drown In UP After Boat Overturns During Facebook Live

The mishap took place in Bansdih area when six youths of Mairitar village went for a ride in the boat and started recording their boat journey.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 February 2021
Representational Image
PTI photo
Two men drowned in a lake in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district after their boat capsized while they were streaming a live video on social media on Sunday, police said.

The mishap took place in Bansdih area when six youths of Mairitar village went for a ride in the boat and started recording their boat journey.

SHO of Bansdih police station Rajesh Kumar Singh said that six youths of Mairitar village in Bansdih area were riding a boat in Surha Taal, and moving towards an island. At the time, some of the youths were enjoying their ride and went live on Facebook to record their outing.

"As a result, the boat overturned, and the six youths started drowning. The boatmen took out the youths from the pond. The condition of two men was serious, and they were taken to the district hospital, where Anuj Gupta (25) and Deepak Gupta (26) were declared dead by the doctors," the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police said.

With PTI Inputs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

