October 04, 2020
Corona
2 Navy Personnel Die As Glider Crashes In Kochi

Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty officer Sunil Kumar, who were in the glider, were rescued from the crash site and shifted to INHS Sanjivani. However, they were declared brought dead: Spokesperson

PTI 04 October 2020
Representational Image
Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty officer Sunil Kumar, who were in the glider died in a routine flight crashed in Kochi on Sunday morning
AP Photo
2020-10-04T10:39:44+05:30

Two Navy personnel died as a glider on routine flight crashed here on Sunday morning, a Defence spokesperson said.

He said the naval power glider was on a routine training sortie and took off from INS Garuda. It crashed near Thoppumpady bridge close to the naval base at around 7 am.

Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty officer Sunil Kumar, who were in the glider, were rescued from the crash site and shifted to INHS Sanjivani.

However, they were declared brought dead, the spokesperson said.

The glider is being salvaged and a board of inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command into the incident, he said.

