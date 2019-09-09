1984 Riots: Kamal Nath To Face Fresh Inquiry As SIT Reopens Case

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has found himself in trouble again as he is likely to face fresh inquiry in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that followed the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has cleared a proposal to reopen 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases against Kamal Nath, Delhi's Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

"A big victory for Akali Dal. SIT Opens case against @OfficeOfKNath for his alleged involvement in the 1984 Sikh genocide. Notification issued by MHA upon my submission last year, Case number 601/84 to reopen and consider fresh Evidence against Kamal Nath," he said in a tweet.

Notification issued by MHA upon my submission last year, Case nmbr 601/84 to reopen & consider fresh Evidence against Kamal Nath@ANI @timesnow @news18India pic.twitter.com/fl4qPX4PH5 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 9, 2019

Sirsa, who is the President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), said that a Special Investigation Team was investigating allegations against Nath.

"I thank the SIT for reopening the case. I request the people who were an eyewitness to Kamal Nath killing Sikhs to come forward and become a witness, there is no need to be scared," he said.

Sirsa also lashed out at the Congress over the continuance of Kamal Nath as Chief Minister despite his alleged involvement in the 1984 riots targeting the Sikh community.

Briefing media, he urged Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi to seek his resignation so that Sikhs get justice for 1984 riots near Gurudwara Rakab Ganj here.

(With IANS Inputs)