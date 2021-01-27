Covid-19: India Records 12,689 New Infections; 137 Deaths

The total coronavirus caseload in India increased to 1,06,89,527 on Wednesday, as 12,689 new infections were reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The total people who have recovered from the infection rose to 1,03,59,305, driving the national recovery rate to 96.91 per cent. The case fatality rate, on the other hand, stands at 1.44 per cent, with 137 more deaths as the death toll reached 1,53,724.

There are 1,76,498 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 1.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 19,36,13,120 samples have been tested up to January 26 with 5,50,426 samples being tested on Tuesday.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The 137 latest fatalities include 47 from Maharashtra, 19 from Kerala, 14 from Chattisgarh, 11 from Punjab, nine from West Bengal, eight from Uttar Pradesh and seven from Delhi.

The total 1,53,724 deaths reported so far in the country include 50,862 from Maharashtra followed by 12,325 from Tamil Nadu, 12,204 from Karnataka, 10,820 from Delhi, 10,131 from West Bengal, 8,632 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,150 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,571 from Punjab and 4,381 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With PTI inputs

