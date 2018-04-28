The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
28 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:23 am National International

India, China To Undertake Joint Economic Project In Afghanistan, Move Could Upset Pakistan

Outlook Web Bureau
India, China To Undertake Joint Economic Project In Afghanistan, Move Could Upset Pakistan
ANI/Twitter
India, China To Undertake Joint Economic Project In Afghanistan, Move Could Upset Pakistan
outlookindia.com
2018-04-28T11:24:01+0530

In a move that could upset Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to undertake a joint India-China economic project in Afghanistan at their first informal summit in  Wuhan, official sources said.

The understanding was reached between the two leaders during the two-day informal summit which concluded on Saturday, they said.

As per the understanding, officials of both sides will identify the project in following up discussions and work out modalities.

This will be a first such project in the war-torn country where China while trying to expand its influence has tacitly backed Pakistan, which has been accused by Afghanistan and the US of backing the Taliban and its most violent attacks in the country destabilising any attempts to restore peace.

China for the first time held a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan in December last in Beijing to narrow down the differences between the two countries.

China had also announced plans to extend its controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan at the meeting.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Xi Jinping China India Afghanistan Pakistan India-China National International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Protests In JNU Against Screening Of Film On 'Love Jihad'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters