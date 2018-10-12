In a space of nine days, Virat Kohli fans have managed to breach security cordon twice to get up close with the skipper.

During Day 1's morning session of the second Test against the West Indies at Hyderabad on Friday a spectator, a fan climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper.

Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man's hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.

A similar incident had happened last week during the first Test in Rajkot. Two fans, after breaching the security cordon, ran towards the skipper, who was standing on the middle of the pitch.

Kohli obliged for selfies before the intervention from the umpires.

India have won the first Test by an innings and 272 runs at Rajkot. This was the biggest win in the history.