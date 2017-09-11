ICC Boss Manohar Welcomes International Cricket To Pakistan

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar on Monday welcomed the return of international cricket to Pakistan, saying these games will “mark the start of a steady flow of international cricket” to the cricket-starved country.



ICC World XI, captained by South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis, will play three Twenty20 Internationals for the Independence Cup on September 12, 13 and 15 in Lahore.



“This is a good day for world cricket as the PCB hosts a World XI in Lahore for three T20 International games. It has been a long and tough journey as the PCB, Pakistan players and fans have been starved of the opportunity to stage, play and watch international cricket in their own country. I am hopeful that today marks the start of the safe and steady return of international cricket to Pakistan,” said Manohar.



International teams have declined to travel to Pakistan for security reasons, since an attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus on March 3, 2009, ironically near the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Some Lankan players were injured, but fortunately, no cricketer was killed.



Now, a star-studded 14-member ICC World XI squad has landed in Lahore, heralding a new era of cricket in Pakistan.



“The ability of Pakistan to play international cricket at home is crucial to the long term health of the game in Pakistan and one of the main reasons why the ICC established the Pakistan Task Force under the leadership of Giles Clarke, to explore, in partnership with the PCB, how we can get international cricket back to Pakistan safely and on a regular basis,” said Manohar.



“I send both teams and the PCB the very best wishes from the whole cricket family for a competitive series that the passionate fans in Pakistan can enjoy. I sincerely hope that this week’s games mark the start of a steady flow of international cricket to this great cricket nation,” he hoped.



If the World XI-Pakistan matches are successful, it may open a new chapter.