IAS Officer's Dead Body Found Near Railway Tracks In Ghaziabad, Suicide Note Says 'Fed Up With Life'

A senior IAS officer from Bihar has committed suicide in Ghaziabad. His body was found near railway tracks.

Mukesh Pandey, District Magistrate of Buxar, committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at a railway station in Ghaziabad on Friday. His body was found on the railway track at a yard near the station.

According to the suicide note, Mukesh, a 2012-batch IAS officer, was fed up with his life and lost his belief on human existence.

Advertisement opens in new window

"I am committing suicide in district centre area of Janakpuri in west Delhi...By jumping off the 10th floor of the building. I am fed up with life and my belief in human existence has gone, my suicide note is kept in a Nike bag in room 742 of a five-star (name withheld) hotel in Delhi. I am sorry, I love you all! Please forgive me," said the note, according to Senior Superintendent of Police H. N. Singh.

Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police official said that they received information from his friends that Mukesh would commit suicide and had gone to a west Delhi mall.

A team immediately rushed to the mall but they could not trace him. After scanning the CCTV footage, it was found that he was leaving the mall and going towards a nearby metro station, the official said.

Mukesh had left Buxar two days ago, informing the officials that he would be visiting Patna. He came to Delhi earlier in the day to visit his ailing uncle.

Advertisement opens in new window

The IAS officer was promoted as Buxar District Magistrate on July 31. This was his first posting as a District Magistrate.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)