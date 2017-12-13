The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 December 2017 Last Updated at 9:29 am National News Analysis

Hope No Kejriwal Comes Out Of My Movement Again: Anna Hazare

He also accused the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre of failing to act on the Jan Lokpal Bill.
Outlook Web Bureau
Hope No Kejriwal Comes Out Of My Movement Again: Anna Hazare
File Photo
Hope No Kejriwal Comes Out Of My Movement Again: Anna Hazare
outlookindia.com
2017-12-13T11:52:07+0530

Social activist Anna Hazare today said he hoped that no Arvind Kejriwal came out of his movement again.

"I hope no Kejriwal comes out of my movement again," he told reporters here after addressing a public meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal had taken part in Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011. Subsequently, he had parted ways with the social activist and launched his own political outfit.

Speaking at the public meeting at the Shahid Smarak here, Hazare said a big rally would be organised at the national capital on March 23 and urged the farmers to join it in huge numbers.

He accused the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre of failing to act on the Jan Lokpal Bill.

"The (Narendra) Modi government later diluted the provisions of the Jan Lokpal Bill. Both the Congress and the BJP are guilty (in this regard)," the 80-year-old social activist said.

Lamenting that even after 70 years of achieving independence, democracy, in its true sense, was yet to come to India, Hazare said, "We do not want a government of capitalists. No Modi, no Rahul (Gandhi). We want a government which works for farmers' interests."

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Anna Hazare Corruption National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Doklam Stand-Off Put 'Severe Pressure' On Ties, China Tells India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters